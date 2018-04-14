On Tamil New Year, Rajinikanth's Strong Message About Tamil Nadu's 'Struggle'

People of Tamil Nadu have had to launch protests so as to ensure their due rights, the superstar said in reference to the ongoing protests over the the Cauvery issue across the state and the protest seeking closure of the Sterlite Copper Smelter Plant in Tuticorin on environmental grounds.
Greeting people on the occasion of Tamil New Year, celebrated on April 14, the 67-year-old actor wishing the year to be "joyful."
"At a time when life has become a struggle where they (protests) are required even to protect the land that is tilled, the air that is inhaled and the water that is drunk, to get justice and our rights...greetings for a new year that should be joyful to all," translated his original tweet posted in Tamil.
Comments
Last week, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who has also entered politics recently held protests against the delay in setting up the Cauvery Management Board, as directed by the Supreme Court.