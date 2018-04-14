On Tamil New Year, Rajinikanth's Strong Message About Tamil Nadu's "Struggle" Superstar Rajinikanth greeted people on the occasion of Tamil New Year, celebrated on April 14, wishing the year to be "joyful."

Share EMAIL PRINT Superstar Rajinikanth spoke of the Cauvery protests in his New Year wish on Twitter. (File) Chennai: On the occasion of Tamil New Year, actor-politician Rajinikanth who has been vocal about the need for a the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board, said that life for the people in the state has been a "struggle".



People of Tamil Nadu have had to launch protests so as to ensure their due rights, the superstar said in reference to the ongoing protests over the the Cauvery issue across the state and the protest seeking closure of the Sterlite Copper Smelter Plant in Tuticorin on environmental grounds.



Greeting people on the occasion of Tamil New Year, celebrated on April 14, the 67-year-old actor wishing the year to be "joyful."



"At a time when life has become a struggle where they (protests) are required even to protect the land that is tilled, the air that is inhaled and the water that is drunk, to get justice and our rights...greetings for a new year that should be joyful to all," translated his original tweet posted in Tamil.



Tamil Nadu has witnessed a number of agitations, state-wide shutdown by opposition parties, hunger strike by political parties, arrests of politicians and protests by farmer groups demanding immediate action in the Cauvery issue.



Last week, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who has also entered politics recently held protests against the delay in setting up the Cauvery Management Board, as directed by the Supreme Court.



