On Camera, Biker Hit By Car In Tamil Nadu, Flung 15 Feet Away

A video of the accident, caught on a CCTV camera and shared by news agency ANI, shows the motorcycle rider taking a blind left turn and stopping, only to be hit by the oncoming car.

Tamil Nadu | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: February 21, 2019 17:18 IST
The motorcyclist and his bike were flung far away after being hit by the car.


New Delhi: 

A motorcycle rider is said to be critical after he was hit head-on by a car and flung some 15 feet away in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

A video of the accident, caught on a CCTV camera and shared by news agency ANI, shows the motorcycle rider taking a blind left turn and stopping, only to be hit by the oncoming car.

It is not clear by watching the video whether the motorcyclist or the car were driving on the wrong side of the road, since traffic seems to be going in both directions on the narrow stretch of tarmac.

It is not clear whether the motorcyclist, riding a Royal Enfield, was wearing a helmet or not. The Honda Civic sedan that hits him, does not stop after hitting the rider in the frame of the CCTV.

News agency ANI says the police have registered a case under relevant sections.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from ANI

