Bystanders Rescue Driver As Tempo Overturns In Road Crash. Then This As soon as the vehicle is erected, something unexpected happens. The tempo, with the engine still running, zooms off and spins around in circles.

Surveillance footage posted by China's CGTN shows the tempo failing to stop at an intersection. A car suddenly appears and clips the tempo resulting in the three-wheeler toppling over its side. While a passenger, who was also travelling on the tempo, manages to jump off, the driver gets trapped under it.



Soon, the man and other bystanders gather to rescue the driver from under the vehicle. A group of six to seven Good Samaritans successfully rescue the trapped driver. But as soon as the vehicle is erected, something unexpected happens. The tempo, with the engine still running, zooms off and spins around in circles. A man tries to stop the out-of-control vehicle but is unsuccessful.



Watch the video to see what happens next:







The driver appears conscious after the accident but suffered injuries in the mishap, according to CGTN. The incident is reported to have taken place on June 9 in east China's Zibo city.



Similar scenes played out last year, also in China, when a











