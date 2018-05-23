Man Risks Life To Save Two-Year-Old Girl, Jumps In Front Of E-Rickshaw The girl escaped unharmed but the man suffered multiple bruises on his face and arm

The terrifying incident was reported on May 19 in China's Lankao county in Henan



A video posted on Facebook by Pear Video shows an out-of-control e-rickshaw barrelling across a pavement with a little girl clinging to it. The vehicle kept moving because the girl reportedly had her hand on the accelerator handle. Two women, presumably known to the girl, are seen frantically running behind the e-rickshaw. Seconds later, a man sprints towards the vehicle and jumps in front of it to make it stop. While he is successful in stopping the vehicle, he collapses to the ground shortly after the impact. Another man comes to their aid.



Remarkably, according to China's CGTN, the rescue took "less than three seconds".



Watch the daring rescue here:





According to CGTN, the two-year-old girl escaped unharmed but the man suffered multiple bruises on his face and arm. He also broke three teeth while rescuing the girl and was given medical treatment. The heroic rescuer was identified as Yuan Xuhao, a shopkeeper.



The terrifying incident was reported on May 19 in China's Lankao county in Henan.







