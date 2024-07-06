Pillion Rider's Reel Captures Bike Crash On Maharashtra Highway

A bike ride took a deadly turn for two men in Maharashtra after they crashed into a road divider while filming a video of themselves. The horrific accident was recorded in the video filmed by one of the riders on his phone as they drove on the Beed bypass on Dhule-Solapur National Highway.

While one of them died on the spot, the other was severely injured.

In the minute-long video, the man sitting pillion points the camera at his face and smiles. His friend, who is driving the bike, turns around to smile at the camera too. The bike begins to veer to the side but the two continue to grin at the camera. As the pillion rider flashes a V sign with his hand, the bike swerves and crashes into the divider and two are flung into the air and land on the side of the road.

The phone, now pointing at the sky, keeps recording. A few seconds pass and a cyclist finds the injured men. "Help, I am bleeding. I twisted my leg," one of them tells the cyclist in Marathi.

He offers him a piece of cloth to tie around to wound to stop the bleeding. "My phone, please pick it up," he says and the video ends.

The men are residents of Jalna district.

(With inputs From Swanand Patil)