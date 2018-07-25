Nothing To Worry About M Karunanidhi's Health, Says MK Stalin

MK Stalin was responding to a query about the health status of Karunanidhi (File)

DMK Working President MK Stalin on Wednesday said his father and party chief M Karunanidhi was suffering from fever and doctors were providing medication, assuring there was nothing to worry about the 94-year-old leader's health.

"Doctors are providing medication for the fever and there is nothing to worry about or get shocked," he told reporters after visiting the DMK patriarch at his Gopalapuram residence.

"It is only a rumour. No one need to believe it, he is at home, taking rest," he said.

Mr Stalin was responding to a query about the health status of Karunanidhi following messages doing the rounds on a messaging platform reportedly claiming deterioration in his health.

The DMK Working President said two days after Mr Karunanidhi's return from a private hospital, wherein he had undergone a procedure to change his tracheostomy tube, the top leader had "mild fever."

It may be recalled that on July 18 Mr Karunanidhi had undergone a procedure at a hospital in which a tracheostomy tube was replaced by a new one.

Mr Karunanidhi fell ill in October 2016 due to a drug-induced allergy.

The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital for "optimisation of nutrition and hydration" in the first week of December that year and later, due to a throat and lung infection.

He had undergone tracheostomy, a procedure to optimise breathing.