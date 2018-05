Those killed in the accident includes a boy and two girls (Representational)

Nine persons were killed in a collision between two vehicles in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur district. Police said nine persons hailing from Kanchipuram were proceeding to Kodaikanal in a multi-utility vehicle when a car moving in the opposite direction jumped the road divider and collided with their vehicle on the Chennai-Tiruchi highway. The dead included a boy and two girls.Perambalur is around 280 km from state capital Chennai.