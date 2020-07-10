NIA Files Chargesheet Against 6 In Alleged Murder Of Tamil Nadu Cop

Further investigation is underway, the National Investigation Agency said (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against six accused in a special Chennai court in connection with a case related to the murder of Tamil Nadu special sub-inspector Wilson, officials said on Friday.

According to the NIA officials, chargesheet has been filed against Abdul Shameem, Y Thowfeek, Khaja Mohideen, Mahboob Pasha, Ejas Pasha, and Jaffar Ali.

Wilson was shot dead by two persons on the night of January 8 earlier this year at the Kaliyakkavilai vehicle check post on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. He was serving as a special sub-inspector at Kaliyakkavilai Police Station in Kanyakumari district at the time.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

