Coimbatore Bus Driver Caught Speaking Over Phone, Regulates Traffic For 8 Hours

Traffic police personnel led by DSP Krishnamurthy caught the 28-year-old man in the act yesterday morning, police said today.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: May 11, 2018 21:26 IST
Passengers in Coimbatore lodged a complaint saying they had a harrowing time (Representational)

Coimbatore:  This is one punishment Muruganandam, a private bus driver, is not going to forget in a hurry: regulating traffic on a busy road here for the 'crime' of speaking over the mobile phone while driving.

There were complaints of his using the mobile while driving the bus from Pollachi to Meenakshipuram, a busy 50-km stretch.

Some passengers recently lodged a complaint saying they had a harrowing time when Muruganandam spoke over the mobile while driving, police said.

They also submitted 'video footage' of the purported act.

As a deterrent to other drivers, Muruganandam was asked to regulate the traffic near Gandhi Statue for about eight hours till evening yesterday, police added.

