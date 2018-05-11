Coimbatore Bus Driver Caught Speaking Over Phone, Regulates Traffic For 8 Hours

Traffic police personnel led by DSP Krishnamurthy caught the 28-year-old man in the act yesterday morning, police said today.
There were complaints of his using the mobile while driving the bus from Pollachi to Meenakshipuram, a busy 50-km stretch.
Some passengers recently lodged a complaint saying they had a harrowing time when Muruganandam spoke over the mobile while driving, police said.
CommentsThey also submitted 'video footage' of the purported act.
As a deterrent to other drivers, Muruganandam was asked to regulate the traffic near Gandhi Statue for about eight hours till evening yesterday, police added.