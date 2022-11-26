MK Stalin's Party Worker Sets Himself On Fire Over 'Hindi Imposition'

The police said they have recovered a note written by the elderly DMK worker

An elderly DMK worker on Saturday set himself on fire near the party office in Salem district in protest against "Hindi imposition", the police said.

Thangavel, 85, a former DMK farmers' wing worker, arrived at the party office and raised slogans against "Hindi imposition". Then he allegedly poured kerosene on himself and lit a matchstick.

Some party workers tried to save him but it was too late, the police said.

The police said they have recovered a paper addressing the central government that read "there is no need for imposing Hindi when Tamil language is here."

Condoling the death, Chief Minister MK Stalin in a statement said "no more life should be lost. We would continue to struggle against Hindi imposition politically and democratically. We will not rest till out roar reaches the union government."

With inputs from PTI