MK Stalin Urges Tamil Diaspora In Europe To Invest In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of German Conclave

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called upon the European Tamil diaspora to strengthen their bond with their homeland by investing in Tamil Nadu and supporting its development journey, as he began his high-level visit to Germany and the United Kingdom.

Addressing Tamil diaspora members in Dusseldorf, MK Stalin urged them not only to preserve their Tamil identity abroad but also to contribute to the state's progress actively.

"You observe how developed countries are. Tamil Nadu too, should develop this way. I am sure you think about this more than I do. So please extend all possible help to your motherland," Mr Stalin said in his address.

He appealed to diaspora members to consider launching ventures in Tamil Nadu, no matter how modest. "Aim to launch businesses in Tamil Nadu even if it's a small business. Motivate large companies you work for to invest in Tamil Nadu, explaining the opportunities," he urged.

Beyond economic contributions, the Chief Minister asked Tamils abroad to remain connected to their roots. "Take care of your villages, help in education of the poor children in government schools there. Wherever you go don't lose your Tamil identity. Don't forget your roots, don't forget your Tamil language and people," he said.

Mr Stalin arrived in Dusseldorf on August 30. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who is on an eight-day European tour, will announce key investment partnerships and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in Germany today. He is also scheduled to meet North Rhine-Westphalia's Minister-President Hendrik Wüst to deepen bilateral cooperation between Germany's most industrialised state and Tamil Nadu, India's most industrialised state.

Following his engagements in Germany, Mr Stalin will travel to the United Kingdom for investor meetings, diaspora interactions and academic engagements.

The visit has triggered claims and counter claims between the ruling DMK and the opposition over investments drawn through M K Stalin's earlier overseas visits to the middle East, Europe and the US. The opposition has demanded a white paper.