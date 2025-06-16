MK Stalin Slams Governor For Withholding Assent To Karunanidhi University Bill

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed MK Stalin has criticised Governor for delaying assent to a university bill for M Karunanidhi

The bill was sent to the Governor on May 2, 2025, after being passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly

The Supreme Court's ruling mandates Governors to act within defined timelines on bills, which was ignored

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has strongly criticised Governor RN Ravi for delaying assent to a bill passed by the State Assembly to establish a university in the name of late DMK patriarch, his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Addressing a government function in Thanjavur district, MK Stalin said it has been more than 40 days since the bill was sent to Raj Bhavan, yet there has been no response. "What important work does the Governor have other than this," Mr Stalin questioned, expressing frustration over the prolonged silence. He also alleged that the Governor has avoided granting an appointment to the Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian, anticipating that the matter would be raised.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had cleared the bill in the last week of April, and it was forwarded to the Governor on May 2, 2025. Despite the Supreme Court's recent landmark verdict directing Governors to act within defined timelines - one month to return or assent to a bill, and three months if assent is withheld or bills referred to the President against the advice of the council of Ministers - the Governor has not taken any action.

"This attitude hasn't changed even after the Supreme Court verdict," Mr Stalin remarked, calling out what he sees as a deliberate attempt to block the legislative process. "If we run out of patience and rise, we will make the Governor give assent," he warned.

The ongoing standoff marks yet another flashpoint in the strained relationship between the DMK-led state government and Governor RN Ravi.

So far, there has been no official word from Raj Bhavan. However, observers speculate that the Governor may be considering either withholding assent or referring the bill to the President, options that fall within the court-mandated framework. The situation is being closely watched both in the state and at the national level.

The ruling DMK wants to establish what it calls a state-of-the-art university in Kumbakonam, bifurcating the Bharathidasan University in Trichy.

The DMK has consistently alleged that the BJP-led Centre is using Governors to interfere in opposition-ruled states - accusing them of undermining the authority of elected governments and running parallel administrations. The BJP, however, has denied these charges, insisting that Governors are acting within their constitutional limits.