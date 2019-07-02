MK Stalin Accuses Kiran Bedi Of Defaming People Of Tamil Nadu

MK Stalin accused Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of defaming the people of Tamil Nadu. (FILE)

DMK president MK Stalin on Monday accused Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi of defaming the people of Tamil Nadu.

Referring to Kiran Bedi's tweet, Mr Stalin said, "Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has defamed the people of Tamil Nadu. I tried to raise this issue in the Assembly but they didn't allow me to do it."

Mr Stalin said both his and Minister CV Shanmugam's remarks were expunged when they tried to raise the issue in the Assembly. He said, "Minister CV Shanmugam also protested but both our remarks have been expunged. So, we walked out."

Ms Bedi yesterday tweeted, "A Question with Possible Answers: India's 6th largest city #Chennai has become d first city in d country to run dry. The same city was in floods due to copious rains just 4 yrs back. Where lies the problem? Ans: Poor Governance, Corrupt Politics, Indifferent Bureaucracy+"

Chennai has been reeling under acute water crisis for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water, has reached its lowest level.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability