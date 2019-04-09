'No Road, Water': Village In Tamil Nadu Refuses To Vote

Villagers say basic amenities like road, schools are missing from their village.

A village Tamil Nadu has refused to vote in the national election as it doesn't have any basic facilities. The Melasirupothu village is in Ramanathapuram, a district over 500 km from state capital Chennai.

The villagers took out a protest march holding black flags alleging non-payment of crop insurance money for the year 2017-18.

One of the locals from the village said, "There is no proper road connectivity or drinking water facility here. There are no good schools for children."

"We did not receive payment under rural employment scheme or crop insurance money for 2017-18," he added.

Villagers say their requests to the administration have been unheard, hence they have decided to boycott the elections.

The Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu are going to be held in a single phase on April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

