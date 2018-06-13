Man Taking Selfies Falls Into Waterfall In Tamil Nadu, Missing

Mr Jayaprakash was seen by some locals taking selfies with his mobile phone. The locals said he slipped and fell into the water.
His father filed a missing complaint with the police.
Valparai has been receiving incessant rains for the last six days.
In a similar incident, an Australian couple fell to their death from a wall overlooking a popular tourist beach in Portugal yesterday, apparently losing their balance after taking a selfie.
The fatal accident happened in the coastal town of Ericeira, a popular surfing spot 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Portuguese capital.
CommentsThe obsession with selfies had cost a man his life in the national capital in March. A 22-year-old man was killed in North Delhi's Vijay Vihar when he was posing with a pistol in a room and the gun went off. The pistol was licensed and belonged to the victim.
With inputs from agencies