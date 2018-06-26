Journalist Covering Protest Says He Was Detained, Tamil Nadu Police Deny

Malayalam TV channel reporter Anoop Das said they were taken to the Taluk Police station and let off later

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: June 26, 2018 20:09 IST
Anoop Das alleged he was pushed around inside the police station (Representational)

Thiruvannamalai: 

A Malayalam TV channel reporter today alleged he and his cameraman were 'detained' for a few hours by local police while covering protests in a village in the district against the proposed Salem-Chennai expressway project, a charge denied by the police.

Malayalam TV channel 'Mathrubhumi' reporter Anoop Das said they were taken to the Taluk Police station and let off later.

"Around 11 am, we started covering the protests. By noon when we decided to move to next village, police approached us and told us the Superintendent of Police wants to talk to us," Mr Das told PTI.

He alleged he was pushed around inside the police station, adding a written complaint would be lodged with the state police chief and the Chief Minister's office.

When contacted Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of police R Ponni denied the allegation.

"No one was arrested or detained," she said declining to take further questions.

The greenfield highway project, to be implemented at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore, is facing opposition from local farmers at some places against acquisition of land.

