Magistrate Suspended For Alleged Sexual Harassment In Tamil Nadu

The advocate had accused the magistrate of attempts to misbehave. (Representational)

A judicial magistrate in the district was suspended on Tuesday for alleged sexual harassment of a woman advocate, court officials said.

Principal District Judge N Uma Maheswari suspended Sathyamangalam Judicial Magistrate R Rajavelu following a preliminary inquiry into a complaint sent to her by the advocate, they said.

The advocate had accused the magistrate of sexual harassment and attempts to misbehave with her. She had also sent an audio clip in support of her complaint.

After inquiry, the district judge placed the magistrate under suspension Tuesday, they said adding further action would be initiated against him.