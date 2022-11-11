Tamil Nadu Cracker Factory Owner Arrested After Blast Kills 5

Madurai: The factory owner's husband is on the run, the police informed.

The Tamil Nadu police have arrested the owner of the firecracker factory where five people were killed in an explosion, in Madurai on Thursday. The factory owner's husband is on the run, the police informed.

"Owner of the firecracker factory, Anushiya, has been arrested while her husband is being searched by the police," Madurai Superintendent of Police Siva Prasad told news agency ANI on Friday.

The death count in the incident was confirmed by Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister P Moorthy.

"Five people died and the injured are being treated at Tirumangalam Government Hospital and Madurai Rajaji Hospital. We are investigating if any cracker factory regulation was violated," he said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday expressed grief over the deaths and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the victims, which was handed over to them by Minister P Moorthy.

"I was deeply saddened to hear that five people died in an explosion today at a firecrackers factory in a village near Tirumangalam in Madurai district," Mr Stalin said on Thursday.