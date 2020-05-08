Tamil Nadu Can Sell Liquor Online, High Court Orders Shops to Shut

The Madras High Court had earlier issued guidelines for the sale of liquor (File)

The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to close all liquor shops in the state, saying the social distancing protocol implemented to stem the coronavirus growth is being violated. It has, however, permitted online sale of liquor in the state.

The decision came on a day when the Supreme Court advised the states to consider "non-direct sale, including online/home delivery" of liquor to ensure minimal crowds and enforcement of social distancing protocols at alcohol shops across the country.

The top court, while refusing to entertain a public interest litigation seeking a ban on the sale of liquor amid the coronavirus lockdown, said: "We will not pass any order but states should consider online/home delivery or indirect sale of liquor to maintain social distancing."

There is currently no legal provision for home deliveries of alcohol in India, something industry body International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), Zomato and others, are lobbying to change.

The Madras High Court had earlier issued guidelines for the sale of liquor through neighbourhood shops. It had ordered a six-feet gap between those queuing up to buy liquor, capping the sale to two bottles per person. It had also asked the state government to check the Aadhaar cards of buyers.

Failure to comply with the guidelines would lead to the closure of shops, the court had said.

However, when the liquor shops were opened, no social distancing was reportedly followed in many places across the state as people turned up en masse.

The Tamil Nadu government had reportedly clocked a sale of Rs 170 crore in just one day.

DMK chief MK Stalin and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan had slammed the K Palaniswami government, saying the opening of liquor shops will lead to further spread of the virus.

With over 6,000 coronavirus cases including 40 deaths, Tamil Nadu is the fourth worst-hit state in the country. On Friday, the state reported three deaths and 600 cases in 24 hours.