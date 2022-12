The Madra High Court said phone deposit lockers should be set up at temples

The Madras High Court has banned mobile phones in temples across Tamil Nadu.

The move to ban use of mobile phone in temples is to maintain purity and sanctity of the places of worship, the court said.

To avoid inconvenience to people, the court said phone deposit lockers should be set up at temples.

Security personnel will also be appointed to ensure compliance of this order.