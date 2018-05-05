Madras High Court Allows Termination Of Pregnancy Of 14-Year-Old Rape Survivor The child and her mother were given counselling to give consent for the termination of pregnancy.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The children home moved the Madras high court as action was needed to be taken immediately (File) Chennai: The Madras High Court has allowed the termination of pregnancy of a 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped five months ago by a person known to her.



Justice T Raja gave the direction recently on a petition from the Child Welfare Committee, Chengalpattu.



He directed the dean of Chengalpet Medical College and Hospital to terminate the pregnancy and preserve the foetus.



The girl's parents had approached the Kancheepuram District Collector with a complaint that their daughter had been raped about five months ago. Later, she was admitted to the Christ Faith Home for Children at Manapakkam in Chennai.



At that time, a doctor's report was submitted, stating that she had been raped by a person known to her. She was then taken to the Chengalpet Medical College and Hospital and a case was registered.



The home sent a letter on April 12 to the Chengalpattu Medical College, seeking medical advice on continuation of the pregnancy of the girl.



After she was medically examined, it was found she was pregnant with single intra-uterine pregnancy of around 18 weeks gestational age.



The child and her mother were given counselling to give consent for the termination of pregnancy. The home also suggested that the pregnancy be terminated for securing the minor girl's health and life.



As action needed to be taken immediately, the home moved the high court.



When the matter came up before the judge on April 28, V Vanitha, Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Chengalpattu Medical College, suggested it was advisable to terminate the pregnancy at the earliest as adolescent pregnancies are prone to higher risk of complications such as pregnancy-induced hypertension, anaemia and increased infection.



The court informed the mother and the girl, who were present that day about the advice of the doctor and they agreed for termination of pregnancy.



The judge in his order said, "In view of the above, this Court directs the Dean, Chengalpet Medical College Hospital, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram District, to do the needful by terminating the single intra-uterine pregnancy of about 18 weeks gestational age."







The Madras High Court has allowed the termination of pregnancy of a 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped five months ago by a person known to her.Justice T Raja gave the direction recently on a petition from the Child Welfare Committee, Chengalpattu.He directed the dean of Chengalpet Medical College and Hospital to terminate the pregnancy and preserve the foetus.The girl's parents had approached the Kancheepuram District Collector with a complaint that their daughter had been raped about five months ago. Later, she was admitted to the Christ Faith Home for Children at Manapakkam in Chennai.At that time, a doctor's report was submitted, stating that she had been raped by a person known to her. She was then taken to the Chengalpet Medical College and Hospital and a case was registered.The home sent a letter on April 12 to the Chengalpattu Medical College, seeking medical advice on continuation of the pregnancy of the girl.After she was medically examined, it was found she was pregnant with single intra-uterine pregnancy of around 18 weeks gestational age.The child and her mother were given counselling to give consent for the termination of pregnancy. The home also suggested that the pregnancy be terminated for securing the minor girl's health and life.As action needed to be taken immediately, the home moved the high court.When the matter came up before the judge on April 28, V Vanitha, Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Chengalpattu Medical College, suggested it was advisable to terminate the pregnancy at the earliest as adolescent pregnancies are prone to higher risk of complications such as pregnancy-induced hypertension, anaemia and increased infection.The court informed the mother and the girl, who were present that day about the advice of the doctor and they agreed for termination of pregnancy. The judge in his order said, "In view of the above, this Court directs the Dean, Chengalpet Medical College Hospital, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram District, to do the needful by terminating the single intra-uterine pregnancy of about 18 weeks gestational age." NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter