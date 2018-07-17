Madras High Court Approves Setting Up Of Desalination Plant In Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court has given a green signal to set up a desalination plant in Tamil Nadu

The Madras High Court has given a green signal to the Tamil Nadu government to set up the desalination plant at Nemmeli to tide over the drinking water crisis in the state.



Justice T Raja gave the go-ahead after dismissing a petition from Singh Electricals & Constructions in Ranchi, seeking extension of time to place his bid.



The judge, in his order, said, "The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has not declared and entrusted the project of designing and building the 150 MLD sea water reverse osmosis desalination plant in favour of any bidder."



Justice T Raja said the petitioner has not been affected as he had not submitted the bid and had not participated in the tender. Therefore, the petitioner has no legal right to question the respondents, particularly when no final decision has been taken on the bid till now, the judge said and dismissed the petition.



The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board plans to set up the 150 MLD sea water Reverse Osmosis desalination plant at a cost of Rs 1,259.38 crore.



The project will have shared funding from KfW, a German funding agency, to the tune of Rs 700 crore and Rs 559.38 crore by the Tamil Nadu government under AMRUT.



The tender was floated on November 10, 2016 fixing January 19, 2017 as the last date for submission of the bids. Thereafter, the period was repeatedly extended to September 9, 2017.



