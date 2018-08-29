M Karunanidhi's Wife Dayalu Ammal Discharged From Chennai Hospital

The sources, however, declined to comment on her health condition. (File)

Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, was discharged today, sources said.

She was discharged at about 4 pm after doctors examined her, they said.

Dayalu Ammal, in her 80s, was rushed to the hospital late last night from her Gopalapuram residence after she complained of uneasiness.

She is the mother of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin.

Earlier, MK Stalin and other family members visited her at the hospital.