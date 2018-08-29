M Karunanidhi's Wife Dayalu Ammal Discharged From Chennai Hospital

Dayalu Ammal was discharged at about 4 pm after doctors examined her.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: August 29, 2018 20:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
M Karunanidhi's Wife Dayalu Ammal Discharged From Chennai Hospital

The sources, however, declined to comment on her health condition. (File)

Chennai: 

Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, was discharged today, sources said.

She was discharged at about 4 pm after doctors examined her, they said.

The sources, however, declined to comment on her health condition.

Dayalu Ammal, in her 80s, was rushed to the hospital late last night from her Gopalapuram residence after she complained of uneasiness.

She is the mother of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin.

Earlier, MK Stalin and other family members visited her at the hospital.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Dayalu AmmalM KarunanidhiMK Stalin

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Arun Jaitley's Tamil NewsNews in BanglaAsian Games 2018Train StatusPNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonPetrol, Diesel Prices

................................ Advertisement ................................