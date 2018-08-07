M Karunanidhi Dies At 94: Full Text Of Press Release By Kauvery Hospital

On July 26, the Kauvery Hospital said Karunanidhi was suffering from urinary tract infection and was being treated with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. The DMK leader's condition turned bad on July 28 with a drop in his blood pressure.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: August 07, 2018 19:21 IST
DMK chief M Karunanidhi died after 11 days in intensive care at Kauvery hospital in Chennai

Chennai: 

After 11 days in intensive care at a hospital in Chennai, one of Tamil Nadu's tallest leaders, DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, died this evening. He was 94.

Today, there was a "significant decline" in the condition of Karunanidhi and his vitals deteriorated "despite maximum medical support", said the Kauvery hospital, where the five-time chief minister was admitted on July 28.

Following is the full statement of Kauvery Hospital on Karunanidhi's death:

With deep anguish, we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 06:10 PM. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond.

We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide.

