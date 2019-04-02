'NDA Will Win, Work For The Poor In Tamil Nadu', Says Amit Shah

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Amit Shah said the NDA government will give more funds to Tamil Nadu

BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday said the National Democratic Alliance will form a government at the centre that will work for the poor, like the ones led by former AIADMK chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu.

"In 2014, the BJP did not have a big alliance in Tamil Nadu. But we won and gave ministerial berths to two MPs from Tamil Nadu - Pon Radhakrishnan and Nirmala Sitharaman, daughter of the soil," said Mr Shah, campaigning for BJP Lok Sabha candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan in Thoothukudi.

He said the BJP has a big electoral alliance this time with parties like the AIADMK, the PMK and the DMDK, adding a survey predicted the NDA winning over 30 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. "The NDA will not only win the Lok Sabha elections but also the assembly polls," Mr Shah said, adding people from "Kashmir to Kanyakumari" want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remain the PM.

Taking a dig at the DMK-Congress alliance, the BJP leader said it had people like Karti Chidambaram, Kanimozhi and A Raja against whom there were corruption charges.

According to Mr Shah, the 13th Finance Commission had given the state just Rs 94,000 crore, but the 14th Finance Commission under the Modi government allocated Rs 5.45 lakh crore.

The BJP chief said the new government headed by PM Modi would provide more funds to Tamil Nadu to implement more development projects.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.