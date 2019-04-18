Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Dayanidhi Maran Asked For Votes On Polling Day, Broke Model Code: AIADMK

Elections 2019: Dayanidhi Maran is the candidate from Central Chennai Lok Sabha constituency

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu today alleged violation of the model code of conduct by DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran, the candidate from Central Chennai Lok Sabha constituency, saying he sought votes on polling day.

Party spokesperson and advocate R M Babu Murgavel lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, marking a copy to state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo in this connection.

Mr Murugavel alleged that Dayanidhi Maran addressed the press after casting his vote and said "he voted for change of government" and he "requested" the people to also do so.

"It is clear indication to the voters to cast (votes) in his favour. It is clear violation of the MCC," the AIADMK spokesperson said.

Mr Murugavel urged the CEO to take necessary action against the former Union minister by issuing a show-cause notice and filing a case against him.

Polling began in 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu today, besides the bypolls to 18 assembly segments.

