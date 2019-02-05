Leopard Cub Enters House, Hides Under Cot In Tamil Nadu Village

The leopard was estimated to be 3-4 years old, officials said. (Representational)

A leopard cub strayed into a house and hid under a cot in a village in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu today, the police said.

The house owner, Rayan, was returning from work in the afternoon when he heard a roaring sound from inside the house.

He and his son opened the door and found the leopard sitting inside the bedroom.

Both of them ran out and locked the door from outside. They informed the forest department officials who, with a veterinarian, reached the spot in Ippadi village, about 90 km from Udhagamandalam, and placed a cage in front of the door.

After a few hours, the officials managed to capture the leopard inside the cage.

The leopard was estimated to be 3-4 years old, officials said.