Kerala Man Arrested For Creating Fake Chennai Metro Rail Website

Accused "stole" design, information, photographs from existing metro rail website to create a fake portal resembling the original one, says official

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: July 08, 2018 23:58 IST
Kerala Man Arrested For Creating Fake Chennai Metro Rail Website

Cyber Crime Wing of the city police arrested the accused in Kerala yesterday. (File)

Chennai: 

A man from Kerala has been arrested for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL).

The Cyber Crime Wing of the city police arrested S Sreejith of Malappuram in Kerala yesterday, an official release in Chennai said on Sunday.

He "stole" design, information and photographs from the existing metro rail website to create a fake portal resembling the original one and even issued advertisements about job opportunities, it said.

The action was taken based on a complaint from CMRL, it said, adding the man has been remanded to custody.

