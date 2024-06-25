Kerala Businessman Found Dead With Throat Slit In His Car In Tamil Nadu

The dead person was identified as Dipu, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram. (File)

A 44-year-old businessman was found dead inside his car at Kaliyakkavilai on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, police said on Tuesday.

An officer of Thuckalay police station said the man was found with his throat slit, lying motionless inside his car near the inter-state border on June 24 late night.

The man was later identified as Dipu, a resident of Thiruvananthapuram and till recently, he appears to have had an active business related to crusher equipment used in quarries and other such businesses.

"It seems he was on his way to Pollachi and the trip was related to a deal to buy a backhoe loader. According to his wife's statement, he had Rs 10 lakh cash with him. Investigation is in progress," DSP (Thuckalay) M Uthayasoorian said.

