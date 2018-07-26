Tamil Nadu Ministers, Kamal Haasan Visit Unwell DMK Chief Karunanidhi

Tamil Nadu ministers O Panneerselvam, others met Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu ministers including deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and actor-politician Kamal Haasan called on ailing DMK chief Karunanidhi late on Thursday evening after a slight decline in his health due to age-related ailments.

Mr Karunanidhi, 94, is being treated at his Gopalapuram residence by a team of doctors who are providing hospital level care, a health bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj.

He said there had been a "slight decline" in Mr Karunanidhi's health and he is being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids.

The DMK patriarch had undergone a procedure last week to change his tracheostomy tube.

On their way out, Mr Panneerselvam and his cabinet colleague D Jayakumar told reporters that Mr Karunanidhi was "doing well."

"Mr Karunanidhi will return in good health soon," Mr Jayakumar said.

Mr Jayakumar said it was political decency for the ruling party to visit the opposition leader's residence, recalling that a DMK delegation had extended a similar courtesy to AIADMK matriarch J Jayalalithaa when she was undergoing treatment at hospital in 2016.