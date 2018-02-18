Kamal Haasan Meets Rajinikanth Ahead Of Political Tour, Triggers Fan Frenzy

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan met superstar Rajinikanth today ahead of starting his statewide mega-tour. But hitting brakes on renewed speculation about a political collaboration between them, Mr Haasan told reporters that it was a "courtesy call" and not related to politics.Mr Haasan, who is also prepping for his first political meet on Wednesday, spelled it out again. "Only time will tell on both of us joining hands... I came to inform Rajini about my political tour... Rajini wished me good luck," Mr Haasan told reporters outside the superstar's residence in posh Poes Garden."Kamal wants to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. I pray to God that he attains success," Rajinikanth said. "He has not entered politics for fame or money but only to serve people of the state."A vocal critic of the state's ruling AIADMK government, Mr Haasan is expected to unveil his governance model this week. At the same event, he is expected to announce the name of the political party, he had announced last year.In December, after Rajinikanth made the long-awaited announcement about his entry into politics, the two actors have been repeatedly asked if they would contest elections together. Both have fended the question with a "time will tell".Mr Haasan has pointed out that the political compatibility is the key. "It isn't like choosing the star cast for films," he wrote in his column in the popular Tamil weekly "Ananda Vikatan".In his speech last week at the Harvard University of the US, Mr Haasan had been more forthcoming. "I hope Rajinikanth's colour is not saffron, because if it is, an alliance is unlikely," he had said.