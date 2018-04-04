Centre Committing "Blunder" By Not Forming Cauvery Management Board: Kamal Haasan Kamal Haasan said the centre and various political parties were diverting the attention of the people from the main issue of forming the CMB.

Tamil actor and Makkal Neethi Maiyam president Kamal Haasan said today that the centre is committing a "blunder" by not forming the Cauvery Management Board.



Kamal Haasan said the centre and various political parties were diverting the attention of the people from the main issue of forming the CMB.



He was addressing a meeting, organised by his party in Tiruchirappalli to condemn the centre on the issue.



"The centre should not expect cooperation and there would be peaceful non-cooperation from the people of the country if the CMB is not formed," Mr Haasan said.



"What the central government is doing on the CMB issue is a blunder. The centre and state government are pretending to be sleeping. One can awaken them if they were really sleeping..I cannot speak more than this against the centre..," he said.



He said many solutions have been suggested by legal and water resource experts for proper sharing of cauvery water.



However, no solution has been used for proper sharing of the water, Mr Haasan claimed.



He accused the state government of "hiding behind the back" of the central government on the cauvery issue.



