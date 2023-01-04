Industrial Projects Worth Rs 15,000 Crore Cleared By Tamil Nadu Cabinet

The announcement was made after a cabinet meeting led by MK Stalin.

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Wednesday approved industrial projects worth Rs 15,610.43 crore, said Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu on Wednesday.

The projects involved electric vehicle-manufacturing, cell-manufacturing plant, automobile, wireless technology, oxygen plant, and textiles, said the minister.

"The projects are spread across the State and will come up in the districts of Krishnagiri, Theni, Pudukottai, and in suburban Chennai," he told reporters in Chennai.

The state, he said, had obtained substantial investments for numerous projects and is likely to obtain more.

"There's fair chance for investment in industrial units when the spaceport project comes up in Kulasekharapatnam (Thoothukudi district). Also, the industrial parks at Sriperumbudur and Oragadam, near Chennai, are likely to get further investment once the proposed greenfield international airport project takes off in Parandur," he said.

As many as 8,726 people would be provided jobs through the proposed ventures, he added.

The cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, was held today ahead of the assembly session beginning on January 9 with the customary address by Governor RN Ravi.