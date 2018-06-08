In Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' Lies Clues To His Possible Political Tie-Ups 'Kaala' is Rajinikanth's first film after he announced in December last year that he would launch a party and field candidates on all seats in Tamil Nadu in the next assembly polls due in 2021

It's Rajinikanth's first film after he announced in December last year that he would launch a party and field candidates on all seats in Tamil Nadu in the next assembly polls due in 2021, a decision that was welcomed by the BJP.



Earlier this year, the superstar denied that "the BJP is behind me". The comments came against the backdrop of another superstar Kamal Haasan --- who floated his own party in February --- saying an "alliance with Rajinikanth is unlikely if his colour is saffron".



In December, Rajinikanth had said he was joining politics to change the system, a sentiment echoed by the character he plays in 'Kaala'. In the film that's set in the slums of Dharavi in Mumbai, the actor plays a character who fights for the cause of slum dwellers up against a realtor-politician with right-wing leanings who wants to take over the land --- a negative role played by actor Nana Patekar.



Director Pa Ranjith denies that the film has a political agenda.



"Only towards the end of the film he (the protagonist played by Rajinikanth) said he's entering politics. Till then he had no such idea. This is not a film made for Rajini sir's political entry", said Mr Ranjith.



On the day of the film's audio launch recently, Rajinikanth had said 'Kaala' discusses politics but is not a "political film".



The superstar has mass appeal in Tamil Nadu, a reason why the BJP that is seeking to expand its footprint in the south has often tried to woo him.



In 1996 Rajinikanth's slogan that "Even God cannot save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa gets a second term" led to her defeat and paved way for the opposition DMK -TMC combine to sweep the assembly polls.



