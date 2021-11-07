Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu; Schools In Chennai, 3 Districts Shut: 10 Points

Schools in Chennai and three other districts have been ordered to stay shut for the next two days as heavy rain hammers several parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu.

Chennai received a downpour through the night, recording 21 cm of rainfall till 8.30 am this morning. Several low-lying areas of the city were flooded.

The weather department has predicted that isolated places in north coastal Tamil Nadu will receive heavy to very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall throughout Sunday due to the influence of a cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal.

While this spell of rain is likely to reduce after tonight, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the lakes around Chennai swelling, water is being released from the Chembarambakkam lake. The 85.4 feet-high lake now has water till 82.35 feet. In 2015, Chennai was flooded due to sudden excessive discharge from Chembarambakkam lake.

Officials said this regular discharge of water will not lead to flooding but if there is excess rain, areas around Muduchur may get inundated.

A flood alert has been issued in Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts on the banks of River Adyar. Schools have been ordered to stay shut in Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has discussed preparedness with district collectors and visited 14 waterlogged areas, including Egmore, Padi bridge, Padi Bridge and Jawahar Nagar.

Following a request from the state government, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed four teams to assist in rescue operations.