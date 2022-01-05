Former Tamil Nadu Minister Arrested Over Job Scam

Job scam: K T Rajenthra Bhalaji was arrested near Hosur in Krishnagiri district. (File)

K T Rajenthra Bhalaji, former minister during the previous AIADMK regime, was arrested on Wednesday near Hosur in Krishnagiri district, police said.

The former minister, whose anticipatory bail application was dismissed by the Madras High Court last month, was arrested in connection with a job scam, a police official said.

At least two separate FIRs have been registered by the Virudhunagar police following complaints.

