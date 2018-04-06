For Cauvery Board, Tamil Nadu Farmers Partially Bury Themselves In Sand

In April last year, these farmers had camped outside the Jantar Mantar in Delhi to press their demands in a unique manner. They had shaved their heads, moustaches; clasped mice and snakes in their mouths; staged mock funerals and flogged themselves. They even carried skulls of farmers who committed suicide due to debt pressure and threatened to drink their own urine.
Political parties have joined farmer associations in Tamil Nadu to demand constitution of the board to protect their interests, but Karnataka doesn't seem to be on the same page with its neighbour.
Tamil Nadu's main opposition party - the DMK - along with the Congress, CPI(M) and CPI held a day-long bandh in the state yesterday. They have been accusing the central government of delaying the setting up of the board in the wake of the upcoming Assembly election in Karnataka next month.
The ruling AIADMK had called for a hunger strike on Tuesday. "The hunger strike is to condemn the central government for not forming the CMB," the AIADMK said in a statement.
"We understand Tamil Nadu's problem. We will see that Tamil Nadu gets water, and will solve the issue," a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Deepak Mishra said.