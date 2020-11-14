2 Firemen Killed As Building Collapses In Tamil Nadu

The building collapsed when the fire service personnel were trying to douse the flames.

At least two firemen were killed and two others injured in a building collapse in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Saturday while trying to put out a fire, the police said.

The police said an electrical short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire in the old building, which collapsed when the fire service personnel were trying to douse the flames.

The victims died while being rushed to the hospital, the police added.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled the death of K Sivarajan and P Krishnamurthy and announced a relief of Rs 25 lakh to each of their families.

Hailing the dedication and sacrifice of those killed, he said, one respective family member, will be provided a government job based on qualification.

The chief minister also announced a financial aid of Rs 3 lakh each to the injured persons -- R Kalyanakumar and Chinnakaruppu and said the government will bear their medical expenses.

He prayed for their early recovery and said he has directed the district administration to ensure the best medical attention to them.