AIADMK Chief Palaniswami Rules Out Alliance With Vijay-Led TVK

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has ruled out an alliance with actor-politician Vijay-led fledgling TVK for the upcoming Assembly polls and dismissed the scope for an alliance as mere media speculation.

Palaniswami ruled out any rift with BJP leader K Annamalai and said it was the media that was "causing trouble" and underscored that the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief was set to preside, alongside AIADMK leader SP Velumani, a demonstration to be staged in Coimbatore on March 17.

The leader of opposition appealed to the media not to cause trouble by claiming a rift between him and Annamalai.

Asked if the TVK would join the NDA or not, Palaniswami said: "I have already made it clear. So far, we have not held talks with them (TVK). When that is the case, how can an alliance be formed? It is the media that is magnifying and making an unnecessary claim that there will be an alliance (TVK will be in NDA alliance). AIADMK does not have any contact with that party and we have not held any parleys (for forming alliance)." The LoP made the remark while taking part in a Question and answer session in an event held by media outlet 'Chanakya' on March 14.

The AIADMK leads the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK chief said he has a good rapport with AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran and both of them would work hard for victory in the polls. Minor differences were natural and these have now been resolved, he added.

The Rs 5,000 payout by the state government to beneficiaries was merely eyeing polls and out of DMK's fear of defeat.

Dhinakaran was among the leaders who had been expelled from the AIADMK years ago.

Days ago, speaking to reporters in Tiruchirappalli, Palaniswami had said that if at all there had been some development about forming an alliance with TVK, such an information should be shared only by the parties.

"However, if you imagine and say that there is going to be an alliance (between TVK and AIADMK-NDA) what can we do? I am making it clear that there is nothing like that; no talks have been held for forging an alliance. We have not held talks with TVK at all...it is the media people who are claiming that the TVK will be in the alliance (AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu)."

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