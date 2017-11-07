Don't Want To Hurt Hindu Sentiments, Am From Hindu Family: Kamal Haasan

On his 63rd birthday, Tamil mega star Kamal Haasan announced that his new political party is a work in progress and in the meantime, a new app, titled "#KH", will serve as the interface between him and fans who want to share feedback or ideas on what issues he should embrace in his new role.
Highlights
- Kamal Haasan on birthday meets press, launches new app
- Says "I am already here" about joining politics
- Never used the phrase "Hindu terror" he says about controversial remarks
"I am already here," he said when asked about when he will launch his political career. He said he is "working on (the) structural part" of his new outfit.
The actor, who convened a controversy last week with his comments on right-wing terror groups, said that some of his comments, made in his column for a Tamil news magazine, may have been lost in translation. "I did not use the word 'terror'; the word I used was 'extreme', like some of my fans who love me," he said. He was quoted as stating in his column that the existence of Hindu terrorists cannot be denied and that where Hindu once used debates to argue their points, they now resort to violence.
"I definitely don't want to hurt Hindu sentiments, as I myself belong to a Hindu family, but I have taken a different path," he said today.
His remarks were trailed by defamation lawsuits and death threats.
Mr Haasan has made it clear that his new political group will have little in common with the BJP. "Saffron is not my colour," he said recently. He has been equally dismissive of the Tamil Nadu government, describing it as corrupt and self-serving.