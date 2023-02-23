DMK, Rival Party Workers Clash During Poll Campaign In Erode, 8 Injured

Eight people were injured as DMK workers clashed with cadres of Naam Tamilar Katchi in Erode.

Eight people were injured after stones were thrown during campaigning in the Erode East assembly constituency of Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred when workers of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) crossed the temporary election office of the ruling DMK. The situation was quickly brought under control by the police present at the scene.

The incident occurred when NTK chief coordinator Seeman and party candidate Menaka Navaneethan, accompanied by cadre, were on their way to Velappan Chathiram where he was scheduled to speak, the police said.

"The police quickly intervened and ensured the situation wouldn't escalate. We've deployed CRPF teams in the area," said Sasi Mohan, the Superintendent of Police in Erode. "Four injured persons belong to the DMK and the other four are from NTK. We are investigating," the police official added.

The bypoll that was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa is a prestige battle for the ruling DMK which sees the polls as a referendum on its 21-month-old government. Though its ally, Congress, is fielding veteran party leader EVKS Elangovan, the late MLA's father, the DMK is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his win.

The AIADMK, which enjoys huge support, is also looking to register a win. A victory will also cement the leadership of party boss Edappadi Palanisami, who was recently elevated as the party's Interim General Secretary after expelling his rival O Panneerselvam besides establishing the region as its stronghold.

Amid allegations of cash for votes, both camps blame each other of bribing voters.