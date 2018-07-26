DMK President M Karunanidhi Suffering From Urinary Tract Infection

M Karunanidhi was recently admitted to Kauvery Hospital. (File)

DMK President M. Karunanidhi (94) is suffering from urinary tract infection and is being treated at home, said the Kauvery Hospital monitoring his health.

In a statement issued in Chennai, Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director Aravindan Selvaraj said there has been a slight decline in Karunanidhi's health due to age-related ailments.

"He is currently being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. He is being monitored and treated round the clock by a team of medical and nursing professionals, who are providing hospital-level care at his home," Mr Selvaraj said.

He said considering Karunanidhi's health condition, the doctors attending on him have strongly advised restriction of visitors.

Recently, Karunanidhi was admitted to Kauvery Hospital for change of the tracheostomy tube.

