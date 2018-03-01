DMK Chief's Daughter Files Plea, Wants To Be Heard In Court In Cheating Case

Justice M S Ramesh, before whom the impleading petitions came up, directed the Central Crime Branch Police and petitioner V Nedumaran to file their counter and posted the matter to March 21.
In their petitions, Mr Selvi and her son-in-law V M Jyothimani submitted that they should be heard before the court passed any order on the petition filed by Mr Nedumaran seeking to expedite the trial pending in the judicial magistrate court in Poonamallee near Chennai.
Mr Nedumaran has submitted that he had given Rs 3.5 crore as advance to Jyothimani for purchase of 2.94 acres of land in Thalambur village near here in 2007 after he claimed himself to be the power agent of the owner of the land.
However, he neither executed the sale deed nor returned the advance money. When asked, he started threatening him, the petitioner alleged.
On a complaint from him, police have registered a case under IPC sections related to cheating and criminal intimidation, which is pending for trial.