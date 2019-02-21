DMK Alliance With Congress Against Karunanidhi's Ideals, Alleges AIADMK

AIADMK said Stalin's tie up with Congress was against the stand of late Dravidian patriarch Karunanidhi.

Countering arch rival DMK for taking potshots at Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) for joining hands with it, the ruling AIADMK on Thursday said its opponent's tie up with Congress was against the stand of late Dravidian patriarch M Karunanidhi.

Days after DMK chief MK Stalin mocked at PMK for joining forces with AIADMK, Tamil Nadu Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju said Karunanidhi had years ago -- when parting ways with Congress-- said that "inappropriate friendship could land one in trouble."

Tagging that quote of the late DMK patriarch, Mr Raju said, "Only his (Stalin) father's (Karunanidhi) soul has to question him about the decision he has taken."

Following the allegations it faced over the 2G spectrum scandal, the DMK walked out of the Congress-led UPA in 2013.

"The AIADMK-PMK alliance has been formed without a thought for the country or the people...They have forged an alliance only for money", Stalin had alleged.

The ruling AIADMK had earlier this week announced a poll alliance with the PMK as a first step towards putting up a broad based front to face the coming Parliamentary elections.

Stalin had slammed the alliance, saying it was formed not for the benefit of the country, but for monetary gain.