Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tests positive for Covid.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself.

In a tweet Mr Stalin said, "Today, I experienced mild fatigue. When tested, the result was positive for COVID-19. I have hence isolated myself". He added "Let's all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe".

Over the last few days, Mr Stalin was seen without wearing mask in photographs the government had shared. On the 8th and 9th of this month, Mr Stalin attended few government programmes in Tiruvannamalai district without wearing mask, some even in the presence of large number of people.

Yesterday and today, he attended a wedding and met a group of people, including the DK leader, K Veeramani.

Today, the Chief Minister inspected storm water drains work in Chengalpattu district and arrangements for the upcoming World Chess Olympiad without wearing a mask.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a gradual rise in Covid cases. Yesterday, the state recorded 2,448 cases.

Though the state has imposed a fine of Rs 200 for non wearing of mask covering mouth and nose and Rs 500 for violations physical distancing norms, people including political leaders largely violate this.

On Monday, during the key opposition AIADMK's General Council meeting too there was major violation of Covid norms. Many leaders, including the party's new boss, former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami were seen without mask.