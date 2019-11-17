Trees, Vehicles Swept Away After Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu's Coonoor; Highway Shut

Several vehicles parked at residential areas were swept away in the floodwaters.

Heavy rain played in Coonoor in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu caused major landslides in over 10 locations and more than 15 vehicles washed away in flash-floods thereby paralysing normal

life.

The incessant rains from Saturday evening led to landslides and uprooting of trees on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam Highway. The showers caused a flash-flood in a river, administration sources said.

One autorickshaw, two cars and 16 two-wheelers parked in the residential areas were swept away in the floodwaters which entered several shops and houses in low-lying areas, they said.

However, no casualties were reported so far, they said.

Coonoor recorded over 15 cm rains in the last 24 hours. Motorists were asked to avoid the highway due to landslides and the traffic was diverted through Kothagiri, they said.

The restoration works have begun on a warfooting. Superintendent of Police Prem Kumar visited the area, where traffic was diverted.

