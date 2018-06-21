Suresh Prabhu Says Yoga Is 'India's Gift To The World'

The International Yoga Day was celebrated by various sections of people across Tamil Nadu including school students and defence personnel.
The Union Minster of Commerce and Industry in a tweet at a Yoga Day event at Sai Ram Engineering College near Chennai said
He posted another tweet, saying.
#Yoga is path to holistic wellness. It is India's gift to the world. Participated in the #InternationalDayofYoga2018 at Sai Ram Engineering College at Chennai pic.twitter.com/UIeZzQye5l— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) June 21, 2018
Yoga is the path to a healthy and blissful life, a legacy of our ancient illuminated minds. Let us embrace and share this wonderful way of life with everyone.#InternationalYogaDaypic.twitter.com/t1tcBheIFJ— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) June 21, 2018
In his address at the Yoga Day celebrations, Mr Prabhu said it was the best form of exercise and added Yoga should be practiced everyday as a routine for the well-being.
He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking Yoga all over the world through the International Yoga Day.
State BJP leaders including Tamilisai Soundararajan joined Mr Prabhu in the celebrations. Senior party leader and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan participated in the Yoga Day celebrations at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district of the state.