Suresh Prabhu Says Yoga Is "India's Gift To The World"

The International Yoga Day was celebrated by various sections of people across Tamil Nadu including school students and defence personnel.

Tamil Nadu | | Updated: June 21, 2018 15:33 IST
Suresh Prabhu attending a Yoga Day event at Sai Ram Engineering College at Chennai.

Chennai:  Yoga is India's "gift" to the world, Union minister Suresh Prabhu said today after taking part in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Chennai.

In his address at the Yoga Day celebrations, Mr Prabhu said it was the best form of exercise and added Yoga should be practiced everyday as a routine for the well-being.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking Yoga all over the world through the International Yoga Day.

State BJP leaders including Tamilisai Soundararajan joined Mr Prabhu in the celebrations. Senior party leader and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan participated in the Yoga Day celebrations at Nagercoil in Kanyakumari district of the state.

