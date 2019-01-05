College Student Allegedly Kidnapped, Found Dead In Tamil Nadu

A 19-year old engineering college student, who was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs five lakh, was found dead today near Thirubhuvanam, near Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu, the police said.

Munthazir, a second-year student of a private college, had told his mother that he was going to visit his sister, the police said.

A few hours later, the alleged kidnapper called his mother and told her that her son had been abducted and demanded Rs five lakh to release him, the police added.

Muthazir's mother lodged a complaint following which the police tried to contact the boy, but found his phone switched off.

This morning, the student was found dead with his throat slit, the police said.