Woman Employee Among 2 Arrested Over Rs 2 Crore Heist From Private Firm

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: There were no security personnel at the time of the incident (Representational)

A heist of pawned gold jewels worth over Rs two crore from a private finance firm in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has turned out to be an insider job with police Tuesday arresting a woman employee and her 32-year old male accomplice for allegedly plotting it.

Police said they arrested Suresh of Coimbatore's Kempatti Colony and Renukadevi, the employee, and recovered jewels worth Rs 2.27 crore and Rs.1.34 lakh cash, taken away by the man from the firm on Saturday evening, from them.

According to the complaint lodged with police, a man covering his face with a handkerchief had entered the office of the company when only two women employees, including Renukadevi, were present, assaulted and rendered them ''unconscious'' before taking away the jewels and cash.

There were no security personnel at the office at the time of the incident.

Police, who formed five special teams to crack the case, said no signs of a violent attack were found at the office and the needle of suspicion pointed to Renukadevi, who was hospitalised, after initial investigations.

During questioning, police found Suresh had pretended to attack Renukadevi, seeing which the other employee had fallen unconscious.

Police started monitoring Renukadevi's mobile phone calls and interrogated her which led them to Suresh, who was arrested from Walayar on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Further investigations were on, police added.

