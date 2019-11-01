Told To Get Rid Of Pet Dog, Tamil Nadu Woman Allegedly Commits Suicide

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Kavitha committed suicide by hanging from a fan in her room (Representational)

Upset over being told by her father to part with her pet dog, whose continuous barking annoyed neighbours, a 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her home in the outskirts of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, police said.

Kavitha, a private sector employee, had been taking care of her pet dog Ceasar for the last two years.

On Wednesday night, the dog started barking continuously out of fear as there was heavy rain, accompanied by deafening thunderclaps and lightning.

Unable to bear the dog's barking, neighbours told her father to dispose of it.

The father scolded Kavitha the next day and asked her to leave the dog in some other area.

Unable to digest the reprimand and also fearing she would be separated from her pet, Kavitha committed suicide by hanging from a fan in her room late Thursday evening, police said.

Police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

They also recovered a letter purportedly written by her, in which she asked her parents, grandmother and brother to look after her dog, "as all should live peacefully."

Apologising for her act, she also asked them to visit the temple every week, police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.